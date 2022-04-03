Of Cristina Marrone

Preliminary estimates indicate that it would be 10% more transmissible than BA.2 and is a genetic recombination of the two Omicron strains. In the UK over 600 cases

What is the XE variant?



The XE variant is a recombinant variant daughter of BA.1 and BA.2. of Omicron which has three mutations not present in all BA.1 and BA.2 sequences. Recombinant mutations emerge when a patient becomes infected with multiple Covid variants that mix and form a new virus

Where was XE found?



L’British Health Agency (Ukhsca) found 637 cases in the UK (763 worldwide). The first sequencing dates back to January 19th. However, cases reported in the UK represent a very small fraction of the tens of thousands of Covid cases recorded every day, after all restrictions have been lifted. Currently it represents less than 1% of all cases sequenced. Also there Thailand reported his first case of Omicon XE discovered by the Center for Medical Genomics, Ramathibodi Hospital isolated in a Thai patient. See also Covid today Italy, 179,106 infections and 373 deaths: bulletin 21 January

Is the XE variant more contagious?



Early growth rates of XE were not significantly different from BA.2 However, the most recent epidemiological data, up to March 16, 2022, recorded a 9.8% growth rate, higher than that of Omicron 2, according to the Ukhsca report. However, the health organization stressed that these estimates cannot yet be interpreted as a sign of an actual advantage for the recombinant variant over the others. Due to the limited number of cases, a regional analysis was not possible.

Does XE cause more severe disease?



“Until now there is insufficient evidence to draw conclusions on the transmissibility, severity or efficacy of the vaccin

orThe professor explained Susan Hopkinsmedical consultant of Ukhsca.

How is WHO moving?



The World Health Organization stated in its latest report that “Initial estimates indicate a growth rate advantage in the community of about 10 percent over BA.2. However this discovery requires further confirmations“. WHO has specified that until “significant differences in transmissibility” of the mutant “and in the characteristics of the disease” it causes, “including severity” are reported, XE will be considered a variant belonging to the Omicron «family». The UN health agency will continue to monitor this and other mutations of the pandemic coronavirus. See also Online LUC-Y, the YouTube playlist dedicated to hereditary retinal dystrophies

What are recombinant variants?



Viruses change all the time due to genetic selection: they undergo limited genetic changes through mutation and major genetic changes through recombination. Mutation occurs when an error is incorporated into the viral genome while recombination occurs when viruses simultaneously infect an organism and exchange genetic information, creating a real virus. Recombinant variants are not an unusual occurrence, particularly when multiple variants are circulating and many have been identified since the start of the pandemic to date. Most of them, not finding a growth advantage, disappear quickly.

Are there other recombinant variants?



In recent months, renamed hybrid variants have been reported “Deltacron”: a little Delta, a little Omicron. The British agency itself has reported two: XD (49 cases worldwide, in particular in France, never detected in the United Kingdom), designated by the WHO among variants under monitoringi.e. those variants whose characteristics could represent a future risk but which is not confirmed by epidemiological or clinical data, e XF (39 cases in the UK), both derived from a combination of Omicron and Delta, but neither appear to have a growth advantage or cause more severe disease. Few clusters have been detected so far that indicate no signs of rapid transmission or change in clinical severity. See also Omicron 2, what do we know about Omicron's "invisible sister" variant and where it has been reported in Italy