Although there are still people who have a bad taste in their mouth after the end of game of Thrones, HBO is ready to return to Westeros. Thus, Today the first teaser trailer of House of the Dragon, the new series based on the work of George RR Martin.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, and it’s focused on the Targaryen dynasty. The series is based on the book of Fire & Blood, which compiles the most important events of this family, from their arrival in Westeros, through their civil war, until their tragic end. This is the official synopsis of the production:

“The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute height of its power, with more than 15 dragons under its yoke. Most empires, real and imagined, collapse from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her heir status and the seeds of division sow friction throughout the kingdom. “

House of the Dragon It will be comprised of 10 episodes, and will hit HBO and HBO Max sometime next year., there is no specific release date yet. Whereas Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, who worked on the most acclaimed episodes of game of ThronesThey are the showrunners of this new series, hopefully the prequel is what the fans of this world want to see.

On related issues, George RR Martin is already working on more Game of Thrones series for HBO. Similarly, Emilia Clarke, who played Dayneis Targaryen, has joined the series of Secret invasion from Marvel.

Via: HBO Max