Entrepreneurs who finance both right and left, associations, companies and multinationals. Even schools and obviously the parliamentarians themselves. Without forgetting who in the meantime has become a minister. In the last period and between the political elections and the formation of Giorgia Meloni’s government, lavish funding continued to rain on the main Italian parties, which in part evidently served to cover the last expenses of the electoral campaign, in part they will be used to face the next commitments with the administrative.

One and three

All lawful, for heaven’s sake, and all transparent. In fact, TPI has consulted the document relating to “disbursements to political parties and movements registered in the national register”, from which, for example, it emerges as Action, both during the electoral campaign and after, has attracted many private companies. On 26 September, therefore one day after the policies, the real estate company Ipi spa paid a good 30 thousand euros to Carlo Calenda’s party. In the previous days, however, other large companies active in the construction world such as Bononia Holding (10 thousand euros), Mst spa and Stella Holding (both 20 thousand euros) had written a check. A few days earlier, however, precisely on September 12, another entrepreneur, Luisa Todini, paid 2 thousand euros. The name is one of those that matter. We are talking about the former MEP from 1994 to 1999 (with Forza Italia), as well as in the past a director of RAI (from 2012 to 2014) and president of Poste Italiane (from 2014 to 2017). The real curiosity, however, is that Todini did not think only of Action. In fact, in her name and on the same day there are two other transfers, again for 2 thousand euros: one to Fratelli d’Italia and one to Italia viva. Just so as not to miss anything. And regarding Matteo Renzi’s party, interesting curiosities arise here too. Starting from the fact that, in the midst of many donations from individuals and companies, also on 12 September to finance Iv was a Monegasque entrepreneur of Italian origin: Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, a billionaire businessman (in August 2022 his assets net was estimated at 1.3 billion dollars), president and former owner of the luxury cruise company Silversea Cruises, which has decided to take back its origins by financing Renzi’s party with a 100 thousand euro bank transfer.

Knights and players

Forza Italia was no exception, moving to the center-right front. In the last days of the election campaign, just to say, important transfers have arrived, such as the 100 thousand euro one dating back to 8 September from Ares Safety, a company engaged in the world of healthcare clothing. For example? The so infamous dpi, starting with the masks. After 4 days, another contribution of 100 thousand euros, this time from Eurozone srl, always engaged in the construction world. Exactly like the Ipi spa that we have already met talking about Action. Among the beneficiaries of the contributions of the joint-stock company there is not only Calenda but also Berlusconi: there are, in fact, two donations, one on 20 September (25 thousand euros) and one immediately after the election result, on 26 September (10 thousand euros). On the other hand, the payments continued even after the victory of the center-right coalition. Another example? The additional 10 thousand euros that the National Sapar Association paid on 27 September. That is, the national association of state game managers which, despite professing to be “absolutely apolitical” on the site, has decided to fund Silvio Berlusconi’s party.

“League” schools

Brothers of Italy obviously could not miss this long list. Which apparently appeals to worlds that are profoundly different from each other. For example, the 30 thousand euros of the Cremonini group, leader in the food sector, or those of Eurologistics, which deals with the leasing of properties, stand out. Curious about the political impartiality of trade associations, including the 3 thousand euros of Federalberghi of Rome. Speaking of accommodation, however, Giorgia Meloni’s party is also liked by Bassani srl, a company active in the world of tourism, which on 22 September paid another 10 thousand euros to the first party in Italy. And Matteo Salvini’s League? Alongside private citizens and companies, schools also like it. A few examples? On September 26 (therefore one day after the political elections) the “Del Majo” joint institute of Pagani in the province of Salerno paid the beauty of 25 thousand euros to the League. And that’s not really new. In fact, at the beginning of September, the “Cesare Brescia” school had funded Salvini with € 50,000. The particularity? We always talk about a Campania school, being the institute of Pompeii. On some points, in short, he managed to conquer southern hearts. Another coincidence is that of 5 September: 20 thousand euros arrived from Irsaf, the Institute of Scientific Research and Higher Education. One of the main offices? In Caserta. But that is not all. In the midst of all the other donations, the 50 thousand euros paid on 6 September by Sostenya Green srl, which apparently deals with the green economy, stand out. A theme in which he strongly believes, given that the day before he paid another 30 thousand euros to Italia viva. Just to prove to be bipartisan.

Ministers benefactors

The curiosities scrolling through the lists of party “benefactors”, however, seem to never end. And so it turns out another detail. Many of the politicians and major political figures of the 19th legislature financed their respective parties precisely in this period, at the turn of the elections and therefore shortly before the appointments (or elections) that touched them. Let’s take Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, today at the head of the Department of the Environment and Energy Security. Well, after having financed Forza Italia with 900 euros, at the beginning of September there is a check for 20 thousand euros. On 14 September, however, there was a transfer of 10 thousand euros from Giovanbattista Fazzolari, now undersecretary for the implementation of the program, to the Brothers of Italy; a few days earlier (September 8) 8 thousand euros from the new president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa. On September 20, however, it was the turn of Nello Musumeci, the new Minister of the Sea, who paid 5 thousand euros. All contributions, obviously, legitimate and inevitable for those who are members of a party. Of course, in other circumstances, payment delays have accumulated over and over again, which should instead be monthly. In short, the curiosities of the amount of funding and, above all, of the timing remain.