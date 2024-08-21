As you may know, Prime Video has shown the first teaser trailer of the Secret Level TV Series During Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Livethe opening event of the fair hosted by Geoff Keighley. In general, it is an anthology series in which each of the 15 episodes that compose it is inspired by a different video game (or brand related to the world of video games).

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, the creators of “Love, Death + Robots”, will be available from December 10, 2024 in more than 240 territories, including Italy. Naturally on the Prime Video streaming video service.