As you may know, Prime Video has shown the first teaser trailer of the Secret Level TV Series During Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Livethe opening event of the fair hosted by Geoff Keighley. In general, it is an anthology series in which each of the 15 episodes that compose it is inspired by a different video game (or brand related to the world of video games).
Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, the creators of “Love, Death + Robots”, will be available from December 10, 2024 in more than 240 territories, including Italy. Naturally on the Prime Video streaming video service.
The games
The various video game works covered in the various episodes are also recognizable from the teaser, but you will still be pleased with the official list that explains them episode by episode.
- Armored Core
- Concord
- Crossfire
- Dungeons & Dragons
- Exodus
- Honor of Kings
- Mega Man
- New World: Aeternum
- PAC-MAN
- PlayStation (on some of PlayStation Studios’ most beloved subjects)
- Sifu
- Spelunky
- The Outer Worlds
- Unreal Tournament
- Warhammer 40,000
As you can see They are arranged in alphabetical orderso we don’t know if this will actually be the episode order for Secret Level. “Secret Level weaves a tapestry of iconic video games across multiple mediums to tell a series of unique and compelling stories,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Created and led by Tim Miller (Blur Studio) and Supervising Director Dave Wilson, each episode will take our Prime Video viewers around the world on an entirely new journey, with breathtaking animation and imaginative storytelling.”
