Is called Greta and its story is truly dramatic. But luckily she has a happy ending, because today she is poor cat without ears, saved from the road on a very cold night, she returned to live a life worthy of the name. All thanks to those who brought it to safety, not among a few difficulties. And she gave her hope for the future.

On 29 January 2016 in the campaigns of Bassano del Grappa, in the province of Vicenza, it was very cold. The thermometer had dropped below 14 degrees from 0. The volunteer who takes care, together with others, of a colony of cats in those places had brought food to the kittens, hoping to see the cat she had seen wandering around in the previous days.

He remembered it well, because his ears seemed charred. The white cat, living outdoors, had suffered heavy damage from the sun, which had caused a squamous cell carcinoma. The volunteer had asked the residents for information, but no one wanted to take care of her, even though she had a house of her own.

The volunteer managed to find her that evening: she was hiding in an empty flowerpot, which she had chosen as a kennel. It wasn’t difficult to get her and put her in a cage. When he moved her he discovered that there was a newborn kitten with her that the cat was taking care of.

Obviously the volunteer took both of them, put them in the cages and rushed them to the vet for all the necessary visits.

The cat without ears was taking care of a black kitten

The white cat was named Greta. The black cat Angelica. Greta was sick: she had ear cancer and dental problems. Angelica, on the other hand, was visually impaired due to an oral infection. The doctors immediately operated on Greta’s ears: the surgery went well and she immediately began to recover.

Allegra Gostl took Angelica home, helping her defeat the infection. She was adopted by the nurses. So she also stalls Greta during her convalescence. Between the two it is love at first sight, also because Greta has the gift of making all the frightened cats that the woman welcomes in the house feel good. She also opened a FB page, Greta hates you, in which she jokes about her cute little face. There is also a merchandising and with the money obtained you help other unfortunate cats.