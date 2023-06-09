Henri, the hero who faced an attacker who attacked children with a knife

The peaceful town of Annecy in France went from a quiet town to a commotion in a few minutes and left six injured, including four children and two adults. On Thursday, a man with a knife attacked people in the park while yelling “hunt for children.”

But, the attack – which so far has not left anyone dead – would have been worse if a young man had not been intervened. He with his heavy backpack pushed the attacker away, taking him out of the park until the police arrived.

This is Henri, a 24-year-old influencer who visits French cathedrals and posts his tours on social media. “Thank you for the messages of support. I am thinking particularly of the victims and their parents. I hope they get ahead,” he wrote on his networks.

Henri, now known as “the backpack hero”, narrates religious journeys on his TikTok, Facebook and Instagram accounts, called “Le chant du cathédral”.

Il ragazzo intervenuto per mare il rifugiato che has accoltellato dei bambini a Annecy, en Francia, si chiama Henri, ha 24 anni, e si trovava lì perché sta compiendo un pellegrinaggio spirituale, visiting the cattedrali del paese. Non tutto è perduto, now. pic.twitter.com/OVB3p6zjgU —Leonardo Panetta (@LeonardoPanetta) June 8, 2023

“I acted instinctively, as all French people should do. It was unthinkable to stay without doing anything. I was afraid for my life but above all for that of others,” the young man told Cnews.

In the video that circulated on the networks, the attacker is observed, a 31-year-old Syrian whose refugee application had been denied by France a few days ago. When the man runs with the knife, Henri goes with his big backpack trying to get him out of the park. He then runs to catch up with him.

The young man has already declared before the police as a witness and will continue touring the cathedrals of France.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING