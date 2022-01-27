Do we have to congratulate you on your formal appointment as assistant national coach of Orange during the World Cup in Qatar, Henk?

Henk Fraser: ,,I am very happy, certainly. The past few months at Orange have enriched me as a trainer. Then it is a good prospect that, after the successful World Cup qualification, you will also be there when it really matters. It is at least as nice that the national coach (Louis van Gaal, ed.) has personally expressed to me that he sees an added value in me. That feels like a big compliment, yes, I admit.”