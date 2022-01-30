It is common to see videos on social networks of assaults that have occurred on public transport in the Mexico State or in the capital of the country, despite the fact that the authorities assure that the security strategy in the Metropolitan Zone has given results and the incidence of crime has decreased.

However, a video circulating on social networks draws attention because it is about a person, a young man with a backpack, who flees in terror while behind him two alleged assailants chase them on two motorcycles. According to reports, it occurred in Zumpango, in the State of Mexico.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment when four subjects, aboard two motorcycles, try to reach a person, who, while fleeing, shouts: “help, sound the alarms”, and runs from one end of the street to the other, he even outwits motorcyclists in his maneuver.

In the end, the alleged criminals leave, unable to reach him and commit their misdeed. Everything was recorded on the surveillance camera and the user @ carlos0865 shared it on Twitter.

The camera record shows that the event occurred on January 28, around 7:13 am.

The images show the man who, desperate, shouts: “help, sound the alarms”, while dogs barking is heard and he slips away from his alleged perpetrators.

Two of the subjects who were traveling on the motorcycles get out of the vehicles to reach the man, who manages to escape by running in the opposite direction of the street and between the sidewalks.

Finally, the alleged assailants give up and leave. The man stops once he has saved his belongings and his physical integrity.

Edomex criminal incidence

According to the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico, from January to November 2021, 127,198 robberies were registered in the entity, 1.28 percent more than in 2020, when 125,592 assaults occurred.

In addition, the State of Mexico ranks first in the country in auto transport robbery, a crime for which criminal gangs get loot from 300 thousand to 2 million pesos in a single hit, according to official figures.