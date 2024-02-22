In Mexico the first has already been contemplated heat wave of 2024today in Debate we tell you when we would be having the first most extreme temperatures and in what state It would feel warmer by spring.

We say goodbye to frozen climates, because the spring It approaches with temperatures of up to 30 degrees only for the Mexico City to close February and start March, although other states will reach up to 40 and 45 degrees Celsius.

A hot environment, clear skies and high rates of UV Radiation is what is predicted before the arrival of the first heat wave in Mexicoso Civil Protection authorities urge the population to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, use sunscreen and even avoid eating in public, since with high temperatures, food decomposes faster.

5 heat waves in Mexico by 2024

He National Metereological Service has commented that for the country at least 5 heat waves, The first would begin in the first days of March and two are contemplated for the month of April where the heat will reach the highest point, a heat wave in Mexico more for May and we finish with one in June.

When is the first heat wave in Mexico and in which states? Photo: SPECIAL

After a intense heatthe rainy and hurricane season is expected to begin, with it, the drop in temperatures, so the population is invited to take extreme precautions in terms of personal well-being and housing.

States that will have a heat wave

The National Water Comission has explained that for the first heat wave in March, the state that would be affected by higher temperatures would be the following:

– Baja California

– Colima

– Coahuila

– Durango

– Warrior

– Jalisco

– Michoacan

– Morelos

– Nayarit

– New Lion

– Puebla

– Quintana Roo

– San Luis Potosi

– Sinaloa

– Sonora

– Tamaulipas

– Yucatan

– Zacatecas

What is a heat wave?

A heat wave is a Meteorological phenomenon characterized by a prolonged period of unusually high temperatures in a specific region.

Are extreme heat conditions They are usually associated with a high pressure system that is established over the affected area, causing the hot air accumulate and stagnate in the atmosphere.

During a heat wave, the temperatures Daytime temperatures can exceed normal values ​​by several degrees Celsius for several consecutive days or even weeks.

Goodbye, cold! HEAT WAVE in 2024 will have this maximum temperature between February and March. Photo: SPECIAL

This sudden and persistent rise in temperatures can have serious implications for public health, increasing the risk of dehydration, heat stroke, heat exhaustion and others. heat related problems.

Additionally, heat waves can also cause droughts, wildfires, and adversely affect agriculture and wildlife. Emergency services and authorities often issue warnings and provide recommendations for people to protect themselves during these extreme events.