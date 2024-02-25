There server capacity Of Helldivers 2 was further increased: The game can now support up to 800,000 concurrent players, so Arrowhead Game Studios will finally be able to focus on post-launch support for the game.

The creative director of the project spoke about it shooter produced by SonyJohan Pilestedt: “I'm really happy and proud of the results the Arrowhead team achieved: the servers handled all this weekend's Helldivers 2 players without any problems,” he wrote.

“Now we will have time to focus on improvements we want to make to the experience and resume the original plans for post-launch support: lots of exciting news is on the way!”, we finally read in the post that Pilestedt published on Twitter.