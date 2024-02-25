There server capacity Of Helldivers 2 was further increased: The game can now support up to 800,000 concurrent players, so Arrowhead Game Studios will finally be able to focus on post-launch support for the game.
The creative director of the project spoke about it shooter produced by SonyJohan Pilestedt: “I'm really happy and proud of the results the Arrowhead team achieved: the servers handled all this weekend's Helldivers 2 players without any problems,” he wrote.
“Now we will have time to focus on improvements we want to make to the experience and resume the original plans for post-launch support: lots of exciting news is on the way!”, we finally read in the post that Pilestedt published on Twitter.
The last intervention was decisive
As we know, the large amount of online players has created quite a few problems for the Helldivers 2 servers, which they couldn't handle such a volume of traffic. And so, after increasing the capacity to 700,000 concurrent users, the development team further strengthened the infrastructure.
Considering that a few days ago Helldivers 2 exceeded 400,000 concurrent players on Steam, at present a guaranteed sufficient margin to face even the busiest days.
