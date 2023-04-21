Colombian cycling is in mourning after learning of the death of the 17-year-old Juan Jose Ortega, who died in a Soacha clinic, after feeling bad at the end of the second stage of the Tour of Anapoima.

Ortega stopped 3 km from the finish line of the second day that ended in at high of Mondoñedo. He was picked up by the ambulance and taken to the finish line.

The young cyclist reacted, but Hernando Rojashis DT, returned to the ambulance, did not see him well and said that he should be transferred to a clinic.

The cyclist was not well. He arrived at the clinic with vital signs, but minutes later his parents, José and Paola, were informed that he had died.

its beginnings

Juan José began mountain biking and, there, in the DND Cycling Bogota club. He did it under the direction of Edwin Donadowho expressed his deep sadness, as well as the other members of the group.

“He was with me 3 or 4 years ago. I am a league coach and I had been checking it. We went out to train. When he wasn’t with me, he did mountain biking and he was also on the road, with Hernando Rojas. It is very sad what happened. When I found out, when my dad called me, I was devastated,” Edwin told EL TIEMPO.

“Juan wanted to do both, mountain biking and route. In both he demonstrated many conditions. In the first he was doing well, he went to the back of the future and of the Future; stood out,” said Donado.

The DT stressed that Ortega was very consecrated, quiet, involved in his work.

last conversation

“I spoke to him like on Sunday; he was happy with what he did in Anapoima. In a group he always plucked. He told me that she was fine and I warned him to take care of her. I didn’t hear from him again until my father called me to tell me and he destroyed me, “said the technician.

Donado knows that, before the goal, Ortega was upset. They picked him up and told him that he had a heart attack, that he made it to the clinic alive, but it got complicated and he died.

His father’s name is José; his mother, Paola, and he had a sister, Camila. Donado assures that they lived near the CA of the neighborhood Rome in Bogota.

′′ He was district champion and made national podiums in 2021. That year he came to the road and ran the Soacha Classic; he was 12, if I’m not bad. He was extremely judicious and always went with his father, ”said the saddened Bogota technician.

Juan José graduated from high school, he had proposals to go cycling Europebut in Colombia her handlers told her she had better take the course and get better results to leave.

“He was good in the time trial and on the climb he was devastating, excellent, with good watts. When the race was circuits, he gave up. It will be impossible to forget his joy and his desire to get ahead, ”said his coach.

​

