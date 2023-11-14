“I believe in dialogue with doctors. I believe that talking is always important. And, in any case, we try to find solutions to the pension problem. This is my point of view.” The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, said this – responding to journalists on yesterday’s meeting with some medical unions in a state of agitation – on the sidelines of an event in the Chamber dedicated to the law on screening for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease. The doctors’ protest is linked to the maneuver and the effects on pensions: an issue which, Schillaci reiterated, “is the responsibility of the Mef”.