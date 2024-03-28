“The Fism patient journey”, the 'patient journey' which indicates the figurative path that the citizen faces in relating to health services, from the moment of the first interaction with the facility up to discharge and beyond, with subsequent assistance and follow-up, “today it represents an important proactive innovation in the organization of our work. For us radiologists, digitalisation is an absolutely normal thing, I believe we were the forerunners in this. We work with digital machines that allow the transmission of images, diagnoses from radiology to other departments, from one hospital to another, we work in tele-radiology and teleconsultation. Therefore, this overall vision can only be favorable to us. However, the patient always remains at the center”. This was said by Nicoletta Gandolfo, president-elect of Sirm (Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology) 2025-2026, on the occasion of the '40th anniversary of the Italian Federation of Medical Scientific Societies – Towards the States General Fism', in Rome.

“A true digital ecosystem – he underlines – means networking all the specialists with the patient at the centre, with the possibility of using univocal and non-fragmented systems and languages, with the possibility of being able to talk to each other from hospital to hospital in the same region or in the same province”. An element “that unfortunately is not always allowed today due to problems of privacy, data processing and company processing. A great deal of work will have to be done with all the actors, but above all – he highlights – the role of the Privacy Guarantor will be fundamental” .