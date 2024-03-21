“The challenge that awaits us requires interventions on the healthcare supply side, rethinking the ways in which services are provided to citizens. It is a challenge that concerns the expressed demand of citizens, but also of communication because the healthcare service that we think of, with the access methods we think of, it will be communicated to citizens giving a sense of change, because the risk” is of” changing the system” while citizens “will continue to think of the system as it was before and this will create nothing but problems” . Fabrizio D'Alba, general director of the Policlinico Umberto I of Rome, said this today in Rome at the Adnkronos Q&A conference 'Health and healthcare, a shared challenge'.

“Our aim – continues D'Alba – is to optimize organizations in terms of access methods and care pathways. On waiting lists, we must make citizens understand that the response to an outpatient need must be provided by the system, not a single structure” .