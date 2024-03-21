As family doctors “we are working at the moment to address the new convention of general medicine which will have to give the possibility of guaranteeing a proximity service with a family doctor who is chosen by the patient and who is guaranteed in terms of the relationship of trust Within this discussion, we undoubtedly need to ensure that our offices become a place where diagnostic services can also be carried out. This, obviously, within a context that considers adequate care especially for patients chronic, with all the prevention activities that are important to maintain the sustainability of our national territory service”. Thus Fiorenzo Corti, I am national deputy secretary of Fimmg, the Italian Federation of general practitioners, in Rome on the occasion of the Adnkronos Q&A event 'Health and healthcare, a shared challenge'.

In the management of chronic patients at home, the role of the family and community nurse is central, but “this figure is not yet well codified”, he specifies. Regarding the community homes, “the financing was made on the structures”, observes Corti who underlines that family doctors have no preclusions to change. “With regard to computerization – he specifies – we were the first to take this path with the electronic prescription and sick certificates. But we must remind patients that the general practitioner is not the one who answers the wapps and sends the referrals”. Finally, there is “the willingness to work in community homes, but not intended as a 'sic et simple' transfer – Corti points out – because “the important thing” in the new local medicine” is that these structures “are a place where” the activity “of family doctors intersects with that of nurses and specialists”.