“The Government remembers article 32 of the Constitution” on the right to health. The UAP requests this in communicating that the inter-union meeting of the most representative trade associations of private clinics and clinics has been convened for 20 March at 11am, at the Teatro Brancaccio in Rome (va Merulana 244), for a “correct evaluation” of what will happen to Italian healthcare with the introduction of the tariffs introduced by the new nomenclature of outpatient specialists. “Its application, in fact – fears the UAP – will block the reduction of waiting lists, with a dramatic repercussion on the 36 thousand jobs” of Italian “employees”, who will lose their jobs to the advantage of large foreign multinationals. It is asked therefore the Government must become aware that healthcare must be protected for citizens and entrepreneurs”.

“The most virtuous regions of Northern Italy, such as Lombardy and Emilia Romagna, which are not in the recovery plan – observes the Union of outpatient clinics and clinics – have already approved their tariff nomenclatures, which provide for more advantageous tariffs. asks why the same nomenclatures cannot also be adopted in the regions of Southern Italy, which are in the recovery plan”.

At the inter-union meeting, concludes the UAP, “exponents of the political world interested” in the topic will also be called to participate, “and above all Minister Schillaci, who we will ask to answer our questions regarding this choice. We also ask for presence of the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Health, Honorable Gemmato, and of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who care so much about Italian healthcare”.