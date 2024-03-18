“Tezepelumab is a biological drug that acts upstream of the inflammatory cascade, impacting alarmin, one of the three cytokines that is released by the epithelium 'alarmed' by an inflammatory stimulus, which can be of various nature”. This is the comment of Paola Rogliani, professor of respiratory diseases, University of Rome Tor Vergata; director of the Uoc Respiratory Diseases, Fondazione Policlinico Tor Vergata, Rome, speaking on the sidelines of the press conference, held today in Milan, with which AstraZeneca announced Aifa's approval for the reimbursement of the monoclonal antibody tezepelumab for the treatment of severe asthma not controlled.