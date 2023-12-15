“I think that in recent years the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics has implemented its role as institutional referent, towards the institutions and its members, and that it has opened a constructive and active dialogue towards women”. Thus, the president of Sigo, Nicola Colacurci, on the occasion of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo). The event, taking place from 14 to 16 December 2023 at Mico in Milan, brings together the entire Italian gynecology through its federations of hospital (Aogoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite) gynecologists.