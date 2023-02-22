Bass is wonderful when it sounds differentiated. But only a few headphones can handle low tones exactly – like the HD 660 S2 from Sennheiser. It’s not even that expensive.

EIt’s about clearing up a misunderstanding. Yes, we need bass, to quote a well-known lyric from the song “Türlich, türlich” by German hip-hopper Das Bo. No, we don’t need that bass that blasts out of most smart speakers or headphones. Often the songs just thump along dullly.

If this sound is too fat for you, you can sometimes use the app’s equalizer, if one is available. But renunciation is not a solution. A bass can be clear, but please be differentiated, dry, tight and direct. There are already high-end headphones with serious depth. But now we’ve found one that does it particularly well and doesn’t even cost that much.