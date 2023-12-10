Dubai (WAM)

The UAE and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana agreed to enhance cooperation in a number of key development areas, especially food security, energy, technology, capacity building, and cultural and social development.

This came in the wake of a recent meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, at the headquarters of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which continues Its activities in Expo City Dubai, during the visit made by His Excellency to the country at the invitation of His Highness. During his tour of the pavilion of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Highness the President praised its efforts to achieve sustainable development and the green strategy.

His Highness stressed that the UAE’s presidency of the Climate Conference “COP28” aims to lead global efforts in the field of climate change to protect the planet and future generations, noting that sustainability remains among the established foundations of the UAE in the field of global climate action.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in a number of key areas, especially food security, energy, technology, capacity building, and cultural and social development.

The two sides praised the growth witnessed by bilateral relations since their establishment in 1995. They stressed the importance of strengthening diplomatic relations through the opening of a Guyanese embassy in the UAE and a UAE embassy in Guyana.

The two sides praised the thriving economic relations between the two countries, as the total non-oil bilateral trade reached 826 million US dollars in 2022, an increase of 20% over 2021, which reflects bilateral efforts to strengthen economic relations over the past years.

The two sides agreed to open the headquarters of the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Guyana soon, as an embodiment of the two countries’ keenness to consolidate their bilateral relations in a way that achieves their mutual interests and supports their development goals.

They stressed that high-level visits represent essential opportunities to consolidate and deepen diplomatic relations, pointing to the visit made by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Guyana on September 30, 2023, in addition to the visit of Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for Cooperation Affairs. International, to Guyana, on June 11, 2023, and the announcement of a grant worth 500 thousand US dollars to build a school for children of determination.

appreciation

His Excellency the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana expressed his appreciation for the warm reception he received from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. The two sides agreed to support ways of bilateral cooperation to achieve greater prosperity, prosperity and growth in the two countries.