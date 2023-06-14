Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a number of distinguished graduates of the scholarship program organized by the Ministry of Education.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al-Bahr, His Highness congratulated the graduates on their excellence, praising their perseverance and keenness to excel during their academic journey, wishing them more success in their scientific career to contribute to achieving the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development in the country, and to supply the labor market with qualified national competencies in various disciplines. .

His Highness affirmed that the sustainability of the country’s prosperity requires continued investment in building people to qualify generations of distinguished competencies, who will put what they have acquired in terms of knowledge and knowledge at the service of their country.

His Highness said: The state will spare no effort in providing various forms of support and care for them to achieve their aspirations.

For their part, the delegation expressed its thanks and appreciation for the support that His Highness the President of the State gives to the educational system and his special interest in UAE students on scholarship abroad, appreciating the follow-up of the country’s leadership and its interest in providing them with various possibilities of success.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the region. Al Dhafra, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and guests.