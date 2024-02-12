You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
iStock / TikTok @LauDuquero
A Colombian woman shared that after several rejections, she now lives in the United States.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Obtain The visa to travel to the United States is a process that takes time, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has delayed consulate interviews by months, and even years. But once all the requirements are met, there is no guarantee that the procedure will be approved, since the final decision depends on the immigration officer. That is why every year millions of people in the world receive a refusal, just as happened to a Colombian who, she assured, went through that rejection four times, but now lives and works in the North American country..
TikTok user @lauduquero shared a video on the social network in which she can be seen in a car while reading: “Hello, I'm Laura and I survived being denied a visa to the United States four times and to Canada once. “Now I live in the US, I have my company and I will soon be a citizen.”. The user did not provide further details about how she finally managed to enter the North American country, how long she has lived there or what process she has followed to obtain citizenship.
However, in another video, she recorded herself with background music denying those who have told her that she married a US citizen just to get the papers. Hence many assumed, through marriage, is that he is seeking permanent residency in the United States.
His video has not been well received by users on the social network. Currently, she has almost 100 comments, many of which question and accuse her of coming to the US on a tourist visa and overstaying, which is illegal.
Colombian shares what was most difficult for her to adapt to living in the United States
Without further details about the way in which she managed to live and work in the United States, the Colombian @lauduquero, in other videos, shared What have been the situations that have been a challenge for you to live in the North American country? and to which he has had to get used to.
- The weather, the weather app is essential.
- Use GPS, the bus and subway run on time.
- There is no eye contact, no one pays attention to others.
- In the metric system, for example, weight is in pounds and height is in feet.
- Traffic signs can be confusing.
