The Police take samples at the gates of the Serpukhov school (Russia), where a young man tried to immolate himself this Monday. / AFP

At least ten teenagers were injured in an explosion that occurred in the morning at the entrance of an Orthodox school, located on the territory of the 14th century Vvdenski Vladichni monastery in the town of Serpukhov, south of Moscow. The cause of the deflagration was an 18-year-old former student who, according to the authorities, initially intended to immolate himself during morning prayer, which would have caused many more victims, but changed his mind and detonated his homemade device without having come to enter the building of the educational center.

The perpetrator, identified as 15-year-old Vladislav Struzhenkov, exploded his bomb this morning shortly after entering the monastery’s walled compound and staying for a few minutes, according to eyewitnesses, sitting on the ladder with a knife in hand. In his accounts on social networks, there is nothing published about his intention to commit suicide or to carry out an attack.

As a result of the explosion, the Ministry of Health reported eight hospitalized. The author of the attack is “in a state of extreme gravity.” The TASS agency, which cites medical sources, maintains that the young man began to have mental problems after his thyroid gland was removed. He was receiving counseling and apparently had shown suicidal tendencies.

The Investigation Committee (SK in its Russian acronym) has opened criminal proceedings for “attempted murder” and “possession of explosives.” The motive for the crime, according to preliminary data, was the harassment to which the young man was subjected while he studied at this Orthodox school in Serpukhov.

According to a recent survey, 69% of Russian schoolchildren have suffered bullying through social networks at some point and 24% suffer from this situation permanently. The survey indicates that one in four Russian children hides that they have faced this problem.

For its part, the Russian Orthodox Church has pledged to provide assistance to the victims of the incident. Patriarchate spokesman Vladimir Legoida wrote on his Telegram channel that “the Church intervenes to help difficult adolescents whose lives have been distorted.”

In October, 12-year-old Dima Gubayev, a student at a school on the outskirts of Perm, a city about 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow, entered his classroom with his father’s rifle, but fortunately caused only one attack. slightly injured. Worse was in September, when 18-year-old Timur Bekmansúrov shot dead six classmates from the University of Perm and wounded more than 40. In May, a 19-year-old man opened fire at a Kazan school, ending the life of nine people.