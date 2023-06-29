All the good road I had Edson Alvarez to get to Borussia Dortmund It has vanished after the German team withdrew the offer for him after considering that it is very expensive and they prefer to look for more players at a lower price or with better quality to include them in their squad.

According to the journalist Fabrizio RomanoAjax did not give in with the price of the Mexican, which meant that all the great progress that Edson Álvarez had with the German board was useless since the contract would have fallen, leaving the midfielder once again with the desire to

leave for another team in Europe.

“Borussia Dortmund have now withdrawn from the race to sign Edson Álvarez despite agreeing to personal terms with the Mexican midfielder last week. BVB intended to continue with Emre Can as DM, and go for different players in midfield now,” the journalist commented.

This movement had occurred due to the high cost of the player’s letter, in the first instance it was being handled that it was valued at just over 30 million euros but after several clubs asked about it, Ajax raised the cost and arrived up to 50 m of what was already very expensive to invest.

For now, Edson Álvarez remains focused on the Mexican National Team for his match this Thursday for his duel against the Haitian National Team in search of a pass to the next round.