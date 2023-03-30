At this point, the stories of infidelity are no longer surprising, although we can always laugh for a while with the ingenuity that some put into them, as the case demonstrates. viral on social media of a man who pretended he was talking to his mom when his lover was on the other end of the phone.

On virtual platforms we can find stories of disloyalty within love relationships every day, although there are always some that stand out more than others, such as the following.

It was through the TikTok social network where a young Internet user uploaded a video in which she told how she caught her now ex-boyfriend talking to the third party while he he pretended to be talking to his mother.

According to what the girl referred to in the clip that has become a trend on virtual platforms, the detail that made her discover the infidelity of her then partner was that he forgot that his cell phone was connected to the stereo in his car when he was doing the call with his supposed progenitor.

At first, the tiktoker was quite suspicious that her ex-boyfriend had scheduled her “mom” as “Rachel bj 7/0”instead of the lady’s name.

It should be noted that in the description of the publication posted on the Chinese virtual platforms, the young woman asked what she has to do in this situation, so it is not known whether or not the relationship ended.

As expected, the video uploaded to the TikTok social network went viral in a short time, managing to gather more than 41.8 million views so far, as well as more than 6.2 million “likes” and more than 36 thousand comments.

In the comment box there were not a few Internet users who took the opportunity to leave their best memes and jokes about the situation, although there were those who also left advice for the young woman.

“When you get out of the car, you say ‘give regards to your mother Rachel and you block her on everything,'” a netizen commented.