Many Latinos living in the North American country take advantage of social networks to share their experiences. In addition to finding comfort and empathy with others who experience the same thing and miss their culture and family, they also give each other the opportunity to joke about their differences. AND A Mexican woman shared a video on TikTok in which she showed that something like cooking can be very different in the United States.

His video is only five seconds long. In it you can see him in the kitchen, on a chair, trying to dissipate the smoke around the fire detector that is issuing an alert. While that happens you can read: “Mexican food is a lot for a US house.”

So far the video has more than 100 comments and thousands of likes. Many of the users agreed that a typical Mexican dish in the United States has that effect and they joked about the food that would surely end up with firefighters at the door. Others told her to simply remove the batteries from the alert, but user @thelifewithalee said that if she does it makes another sound because she doesn't have batteries.

Latinos cooking abroad draw attention

The previous case of the Mexican woman is not uncommon. Other situations have already been made known through social networks in which, for cooking, Latinos end up alerting the authorities. Just like it happened to a man in Canada.

In 2022, a video was shared on TikTok, through the profile @esmirna.quiroz, where he showed how, for wanting to make roast meat on his balcony, His neighbors, shocked by the smoke, decided to call the firefighters.