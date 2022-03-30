Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

An Egyptian young man died because of Ramadan decorations after he fell from the top of a wooden ladder while it was being installed in a street in Sohag Governorate in southern Egypt. According to the investigations of the prosecution and eyewitnesses, the young man named Hossam was trying to install Ramadan decorations between two properties in his area of ​​residence in the village of Al-Hasana in Sohag. During the installation process, he lost his balance and fell from the top of the stairs, and he died moments after the fall. The medical examination of the dead body – at the central hospital in the governorate – revealed that he had a fracture in the base of the skull and internal bleeding, which caused a sharp drop in blood and respiratory circulation that led to death, which excludes any criminal suspicion in the incident. A man had died in the same way last year in Tanta governorate, north of Cairo, after he lost his balance while hanging Ramadan decorations for his children on the fourth floor of the property in which he lived, and he died if he fell from the balcony. It is noteworthy that hanging Ramadan decorations and lanterns in the streets is a common practice in Egypt, where young people use stairs to hang them on the first floors of real estate.