Concern grows for Celine Dion fans: her health condition deteriorates and she has canceled all scheduled tours

After the news of the famous cantane’s health problems Celine Dion, it seems that things are not getting better. Once again, the star was forced to cancel her music tour.

Celine Dion herself confirmed hers ailments through a post published on its official social channels. The note reads:

I was hoping to be ready to start over now, but I guess I’ll just have to be more patient and follow what the doctors prescribe for me. There is so much organization and preparation that goes into our shows and today we have to make decisions that will affect the plans two months later. I will be happy to be back in full climbs, as will all of us who have overcome this pandemic. And I can’t wait to be back on stage again.

At the end of its long post, Celine Dion wanted to thank all those who are sending her love and support after the news of her health condition.

I feel your love and support and it means a lot to me.

The conditions of Celine Dion

The world famous star is forced to stay in bed and has difficulty moving and walking. Suffers from severe and persistent muscle spasms. She herself revealed that the severe pain paralyzes her completely and that the condition has also led to a strong weight loss.

Also Claudette, her sister, spoke about the singer’s health during the various interviews released in recent months. She is convinced that this great discomfort of hers is also due to the hormonal changes of the pre-menopause.

Celine is a warrior. At 53 she is still a woman capable of making a difference and this time too she will prove it.

Numerous fans of the singer who have taken her situation to heart and are sending her support messages and encouragement, so that she returns to the stage as beautiful and sunny as she always has been while singing her extraordinary music.

Celine Dion is a Canadian singer among the most appreciated in the world of the last decades. IS the Canadian artist who has sold the most records in history and his music ranges from rock, pop, classical, gospel and R&B.