24 years have passed since brutal murder of Mexican television host, comedian and actor Paco Stanley, a crime that shocked the entire country. The events occurred on June 7, 1999, outside the restaurant “El charco de las ranas”, south of Mexico City. When he was on board his truck waiting for his friend Mario Bezares (who told them to go ahead, because he had to go to the bathroom), in the company of his driver Jorge García Escandón and Jorge Gil, from one moment to the next some people arrived armed and fired at the vehicle with submachine guns and short weapons.

paco stanley he received four bullet wounds to the face, which caused his immediate death. He was 56 years old. A few hours before his murder, he had been on the broadcast of his program “Una tras otras” on TV Azteca. Almost three months after the murder, Mario Bezares, Paola Durante, Erasmo Pérez Garnica, alias “El Cholo”, José Luis Rosendo Martínez and Jorge García EscandónThey were arrested as the main suspects in the murder of the television host. A few months later they were released as insufficient evidence was found against them.

When commemorating the death anniversary of Paco Stanley, the Mexican graphologist Maryfer Rye, analyzed the body language of Mario Bezares during that interview he had with the journalist Jacobo Zabludovsky, a few hours after the murder of his friend Paco Stanley. He highlighted that “Mayito” I was terrified and I was afraid to speak.

“He is terrified, he is not denying if he was aware or not, what he says is: ‘I don’t know’, what is a reality, is that he notices how the tone of voice shows fear, how his voice goes away, It becomes acute from the level of nervousness, I was very afraid to speak”.

Maryfer Centeno analyzes the body language of Mario Bezares, after the murder of Paco Stanley

The body language expert, mentioned that he was clear and direct with his questions to the husband of Brenda Bezares. “This is one of the strongest interviews. Number one: how incisive Jacobo Zabludovsky was, note the eyebrows of Mario Bezaresit is a scary face, it must also be said, it seems to be disoriented.”

Likewise, Maryfer Centeno shared that Mario Bezares he had a wild look and although in some parts he smiled slightly, it was all because he was nervous. “There is no hesitation, it didn’t take him long to answer, to later generate this tenseness on the lips, the look is also sad, when he said ‘yes’, the Adam’s apple is noticeable, with this the body seeks to calm down, he answers everything that yes and the look seems totally exorbitant. It is very clear that this man is not in a position to answer anything, that is why he raised doubts because they were safe answers, but he was going off on a tangent, even his face is crooked”.

