Verónica Sarauz, wife of Fernando Villavicenciopresidential candidate of Ecuador murdered in August 2023, lashed out against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his recent statements and demanded silence from him, after AMLO took up the case during his traditional Mañanera to talk about the consequences of this fact.

Through X (formerly Twitter) Sarauz assured that the “progressive forces” of Ecuador that President López Obrador defends so much They are linked to organized crime and drug traffickingwhom she points out as suspected of participating in the assassination of her husband.

“The statement by the president of Mexico regarding the assassination of my husband Fernando Villavicencio is regrettable (…). On behalf of my family I demand respect for the memory of Fernando and President López Obrador, silence! “She wrote during the afternoon of April 4.

In addition, He stated that López Obrador has no moral quality To talk about democracy, then, he accused the Mexican government of maintaining ties with groups that also maintain operations in Ecuador.

The widow maintains that Villavicencio was murdered because he was the only one who stood up to the political mafias and drug traffickers.

Villavicencio's daughter launches against AMLO

In addition to Verónica Sarauz, the daughter of Fernando Villavicencio, Amanda, He also spoke about President AMLO's statements.

During Thursday afternoon he expressed his indignation, stating that his father was victim of criminals those he investigated. He stressed that some of these individuals are refugees at the Mexican embassy in Ecuador, as well as within Mexican territory.

“López Obrador wash your mouth before talking about my father (…). “How little mother do you have to give such mediocre and inhuman statements.”

AMLO statements

President López Obrador noted in the broadcast of his La Mañanera conference on April 4 that during the elections in Ecuador, the candidate of the progressive forces, Luisa González, maintained an advantage of approximately ten percentage points over her competitors. However, unexpectedly, Villavicencio was murderedwhich caused a change in the electoral landscape.

“There were elections in Ecuador, the candidate of the progressive forces was like 10 points up, 10 points,” declared the President.

The leading candidate fell in the polls and the second-place candidate rose in popularity. To which the president expressed his concern about the circumstances in which the elections took place.

“So, a candidate who speaks badly about the candidate who is at the top is suddenly assassinated, and the candidate who was at the top falls, and the candidate who was in second goes up,” he said.

Murder of Fernando Villavicencio

Villavicencio was shot to death on August 9, 2023, at the exit of an electoral rally in Quito when there were eleven days left until the first round of the extraordinary general elections were held.

Since then, violence in Ecuador has skyrocketed, the past January the 8th President Daniel Noboa decreed a state of emergency nationwide due to high levels of insecurity, and declared a situation of “internal armed conflict,” for which he went to calling 22 organized crime groups “terrorists.”

