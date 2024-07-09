A 12-year-old decided to melt the glue on his chest with a lighter: he is now hospitalized in serious conditions.

The gesture of a 12 year old could cost him his life due to the severe burns he suffered in this terrible act. A young boy had glue on his chest and tried to melt it using a lighter flame. He is now fighting for his life.

Here’s what happened.

He Gets Glue on Himself and Uses Fire to Melt It: 12-Year-Old Hospitalized Near Death

The protagonist of today’s story is a boy of 12 years who is currently hospitalized at the Polyclinic of Bari following the presence of second and third degree burns. These would have been caused by the person directly involved, who would have carried out an action that we hope will not be fatal.

It seems that the boy used some glue and that he had dirtied his chest with it. The boy would then have used of alcohol to try to eliminate it, but having failed he thought of using some fire to dissolve it.

Unfortunately, however, the fire, the glue and the alcohol have created a flame which caused him severe burns on about 60% of his body. These extremely deep wounds are located on his arms, abdomen, face and hands. The tragedy would have occurred because of a friend of his who Lecce.

How is the hospitalized boy now?

The news regarding the 12-year-old’s health is certainly not good, as he is currently hospitalised at the Polyclinic of Bari in the department of intensive care. His health conditions are so delicate that doctors have sedated and intubated him.

On-site rescue

In search of save it the burns department under the leadership of Dr. Julius Maywho is trying to apply an innovative procedure to try to save him. We are therefore waiting for further updates regarding the health of this poor boy, even if for the moment the picture seems to be anything but bleak. positive.