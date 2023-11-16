He lost control of his car and crashed into a backyard fence. Christian Epicoco was only 24 years old

Christian Epicoco he lost his life at just 24 years old while driving his Fiat Punto. Unfortunately the young man lost control of the four-wheeled vehicle and ended up off the road. He ended his run against the fence of a garden of a private house.

The dramatic road accident it happened last Tuesday, around 10pm, south of Modena. The news of Christian Epicoco’s death was reported by the local newspaper Modena Today. The twenty-four year old was aboard his Fiat Punto and was crossing an intersection when he lost control of the car and ended the race against the fence of a garden of a private house.

Health workers could do nothing to save Christian Epicoco’s life

After the alarm was raised to 118, health workers promptly rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, after the violent impact, Christian was thrown out of the car for about 10 meters lost his life on the body. No one could do anything to save his life. Firefighters and law enforcement officers also attended the scene.

The dynamics of the road accident it is not yet clear, the police are trying to reconstruct the last moments of the twenty-four-year-old’s life. It was the residents of the house themselves, after hearing the loud noise, who realized what had just happened and called for help.

The news quickly spread among all those who knew and loved him, the entire community is shocked. There are numerous farewell messages that have appeared on the web in the last few hours, published by those who wanted it cling to the immense pain of the family members.

Further in-depth investigations will continue to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the road accident and the certain cause of death of the twenty-four year old.