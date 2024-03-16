Taylor Mega is told in the television program stories of Women at the Crossroadshosted by Monica Setta, broadcast on Rai 2. The influencer says he had a crush on Flavio Briatore long before meeting him.

He had been following it for some time and it corresponded perfectly to the her ideal man. They met in the Principality of Monaco in 2019, shortly before the girl's participation in the format The island of the famous.

State that the story it lasted very little and that they both left quietly and without controversy. “Was I sorry it ended? ? No, that's fine, there was 'ghosting' on both sides.”

The relationship created some bad feelings with Elisabetta GregoraciBriatore's partner, despite the fact that she tried in every way to divert the attention of social media from the brief flirtation, publishing stories in which he pretended to be elsewhere.

Taylor is a very followed influencer and also earns money 40,000 euros for a post. He does not reveal the secrets to his success: he states that it is a sector in which one must have great ability to achieve such high earnings figures. During the TV show she is a little reluctant to talk about her ex Tony Effe but he assures that their relationship is very friendly and he feels great affection for him.

Taylor began his career in showbiz little more than a teenager, at 15, but she is now a famous entrepreneur with more than 3 million followers. She created a fashion brand, Mega Swim and in 2020 he delivered a For Man calendar to support a campaign against violence against women. Yes is recently graduated in Psychological Sciences and Techniques at the e-campus in Milan, demonstrating that she is endowed with much more than a flashy beauty which she uses to the fullest to have an income that is the envy of many.

