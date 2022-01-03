House of the dragon, adaptation of the book Fire and Blood, will bring back the universe of Game of Thrones. His storyline is set many years earlier in the past and will tell the story of the Targaryen family to the delight of all fans.

Certainly, expectations for the result are high and a recent IMDb survey has shown it: the prequel series is the most anticipated series of 2022 by viewers and reasons are not lacking. In this regard, the writer George RR Martin He used his web blog to talk about the vote to celebrate it and give a few words.

YOU CAN SEE: The best of 2021: It was the hand of God and more gems of the cinema that maybe you did not see

“I have to confess that I loved reading that the most anticipated new show, according to IMDB, was… (drum roll, please) House of the dragon! That’s an amazing list to be at the top. Amazon’s new Tolkien series? Neil Gaiman’s Sandman? Marvel series? Star Wars series? Good company, ”he shared.

Next, we share with you the 10 series that obtained the first positions in the list.

House of the dragon The lord of the rings Pam & Tommy The Sandman The last of us Obi-Wan Kenobi She-hulk Ms. Marvel Peacemaker Moon knight.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Harry Potter: return to Hogwarts’ online: where to see the meeting for the 20th anniversary?

What is House of dragon about?

The story will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution, focusing on the events that occurred 300 years before Game of Thrones. A unique opportunity for fans of fiction.