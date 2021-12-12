His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, for winning the award for the most influential figure in the field of women’s rights for the year 2021. .

His Highness wrote in a tweet through his official account on Twitter: “The most beautiful congratulations and blessings to our mother, the mother of the UAE, for winning the award for the most influential figure in the field of women’s rights for the year 2021, from the Arab Council for Social Responsibility. ».