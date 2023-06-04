Eden Hazard’s stage at Real Madrid comes to an end. After four seasons in white with hardly any participation, the Belgian, who despite his residual role had one of the highest chips in the white squad, has finally accepted a termination agreement for the remaining year of his contract.

The former Lille and Chelsea soccer player, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2019 as a true star, thus leaves the White House as one of the least profitable signings in the history of the Chamartín club. The institution chaired by Florentino Pérez paid the astronomical figure of at least 115 million euros for the then ‘blue’ footballer, which could have been more according to the Belgian press.

He came endorsed by his great name in the powerful English Premier League, undisputed leader of Chelsea who won their second Europa League. His electric game, with dizzying drives and a lot of goals, convinced the noble area of ​​Concha Espina to bet on the Belgian as the franchise player of a Real Madrid in full post-Cristiano depression.

The illusion did not last long, since the ordeal with injuries, almost twenty in his time in white, began already in his first summer in Madrid. Without a preseason, Hazard made his debut on matchday four of the League against Levante but never reached a certain continuity. The fissure in his fibula caused by his compatriot Meunier in a duel against PSG in November conditioned his entire first campaign as a Real Madrid player and from then on his history has been a ‘déjà vu’. Every summer the Merengue fans relied on his development, and each preseason began with a questionable physical condition, until he accumulated physical ailments and weeks off.

In total 76 games, 7 goals and 12 assists in four seasons. He played 22 games and scored a goal in the 2019-20 season, 21 and 4 in 2020-21, 23 and 1 in 2021-22 and already the final collapse in this course in which he has posted 10 games and a target against Celtic in September. In Glasgow he gave a last feeling that he might re-enlist.

A muscle injury to Benzema at that time gave him some chance as a false ‘9’, but the train passed and Hazard, who also left the Belgian team in the World Cup without shame or glory, has ended the season relegated to an absolutely residual role. Even Mariano has ended up overtaking him in the rotation and the player who once dazzled at Stamford Bridge ends his stage at Real Madrid forced by the evidence.