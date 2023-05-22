On Friday May 19, 2023 is already in the national history.

And, of course, the mexican president also won a place in the blackest pages of collective memory.

Because?

Because May 19, 2023 is the date on which Lopez Obrador drove the last nail in the coffin that will bury Mexican democracy.

Because it is the date on which, in the end, the satrap Obrador took off his mask and exhibited the face of what it has always been: a vulgar dictator.

Because by expropriating the railway assets of Mexico Groupin it Isthmus of Tehuantepecconfirmed what we have been warning here for years: that his government would be equal to tyrannies like the Venezuelan, Nicaraguan and Cuban.

It is worth remembering that on any given day, the dictator Hugo Chávez went out into the street and with his right hand decreed: “expropriate yourself…!” and expropriated private property.

Today in Mexico, AMLO decreed: “¡expropriate..!” and expropriated property of Grupo México.

whatThey already understood that Obrador was always a dictator?

Where will dozens of so-called intellectuals, supposed analysts and sold-out journalists put their heads, who rabidly denied that the López administration would be a tyranny just like those of Chávez, Maduro, Ortega and the Castros?

With what kind of discursive tricks will these so-called intellectuals, the supposed analysts and the sold-out journalists explain their blindness, their failed analysis or, outright, how will they justify that they are part of the lying and deceitful clique of the dictator Lopez?

The truth is that only those who closed their eyes, only those who deliberately deceived their audiences or who cultivated unspeakable interests with the López criminal mafia, did not see and even less warned about the danger of one populist management and dictatorial like the AMLO.

The good news is that, despite those lying intellectuals, failed analysts and sold-out journalists, today the whole world knows that López’s is no longer a legitimate government and attached to the constitutional mandate, but that it is a democratic imitation; of a dictatorship.

But if in the past the dictatorial signs were clear, now they are overwhelming. Do you doubt it?

1.- Since his management in front of the GDF, Lopez showed his contempt by Division of Powers and his proclivity to absolute power.

2.- Today, Obrador has under his total control not only the Executive powerbut to Legislative and, above all, it aspires to control the Highest Court.

That is why he threw all the enormous weight of the State against the Power of attorney and especially against the supreme courtto whose ministers independent aspires to check.

3.- The “morning”, since the days of the GDF, are the best proof that AMLO follows the “dictator’s manual” to the letter, especially in terms of dupe propaganda.

4.- Today, with López becoming president, “the mornings” are one of the pillars of his lying management; they are the best instrument to deceive society as a whole since, for example, the Spin company has documented more than one hundred thousand lies in the first four years of its management.

that is, the tyrant Lopez is one of the biggest liars in the world.

5.- The freedom of expression and the media control It is another of the key signs of all tyranny. And from the first day of his administration, AMLO imposed a state persecution against critical journalists, while paying billions of pesos to have control of most of the media.

6.- The opacity and the cancellation of the rights to transparency and public information is another requirement of the “dictator’s manual”.

For that reason, Obrador ordered the death of the INAI and decreed the rude concealment of spending on his pharaonic works. That is to say, by decree hides the looting of public money. Another characteristic of every dictator.

7.- Violating the Constitution it is one more requirement of tyrannies. And López “has the luxury” not only of rape daily the Magna Cartabut rather went so far as to be in contempt of a resolution of the Court.

Worse still, when the supreme court threw the decree to hide the stolenLopez repeated the decreein open challenge to the judiciary.

8.- The alliance with criminal gangs is a condition of tyrannies, a route that Obrador also follows to the letter.

9.- And if you still doubt the lopista tyranny, today the INE is a dead letter. Yes, after years of pressure against the former president of the Institute, in the end Obrador imposed a majority of advisors by way of: lackeys who do everything that the King of the Palace orders them to do.

But it is also true that we are only witnessing the beginning of the worst face of the Mexican dictator.

Yeah, soon we will see that López will deliver the final blow: a coup to stay in front of absolute power and indefinitely.

to time.

