Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Hatta came close to winning the first-division football league title, and ascending to the “professional” league next season, after it strengthened its lead in the standings, by defeating its guest, Al-Dhaid 2-0, while the UAE maintained its third position, by defeating its guest, Masfout, the “fourth” with a score of 3. -1, Masafi defeated its host Gulf FC 4-3, while the tie was settled 2-2 against Fujairah and Al-Hamriya at the end of “Round 30”.

The leader, “Hurricane”, raised its score to “68 points”, and now needed only four points in the remaining four rounds, by beating Al Dhaid with goals from Rashid Issa in the 59th minute and Ayman Rashouq in the 61st minute, before being sent off with a red card in the 79th minute.

In turn, the “Falcons” consolidated its third position in the standings, with a score of “59 points”, a difference of “a point” behind Dibba Al-Hisn, “the runner-up”, by defeating Masfout the Fourth, 3-1, and scoring the goals of the winner, Anderson Costa, “double” in the 40th and 44th minutes. Roger Mendonca scored in the 60th minute, while Al Fossini Gassama scored the only goal for the guests in the 38th minute.