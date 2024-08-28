Liverpool are still in a period of renewal, of changes, thinking about fighting for the Premier League title. After nine years of working with German Jürgen Klopp, the club is banking on Dutchman Arne Slot to keep them at the top of the table.

The start of the season has been very good for Liverpool, who have already won their first two games: first they beat Ipswich Town 0-2 away and then beat Brentford 2-0, with an extraordinary performance from Colombian Luis Díaz, who scored a goal and an assist that day. On Sunday, the Guajiro reached 100 games with the ‘Reds’.

Figures from Luis Díaz’s 100 games with Liverpool. Photo:Sofascore Share

However, the club continues to move in the market and now, press reports claim that Italian Federico Chiesa is very close to joining the squad.

Transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano announced that the striker would be in England on Wednesday to finalise his signing.

Federico Chiesa, direct competition for Luis Díaz?

Chiesa is 26 years old and started his career at Fiorentina in the 2016-17 season. From there he moved to Juventus at the beginning of 2021, initially on loan and then on a permanent transfer in mid-2022 for 44.6 million euros.

In the 2023-24 season, the attacker played 33 games, in which he scored nine goals and provided three assists. According to the Sofascore portal, the position in which he played the most at Juventus in that tournament was left winger, the same position in which the Guajiro plays.

However, Chiesa has the option of playing on both sides and, in fact, at Euro 2024, with the Italian national team, coach Luciano Spalleti had him playing on the right side.

If Chiesa’s arrival is confirmed, it remains to be seen where Arne Slot will use him. For now, Liverpool is preparing for its first Premier League derby of the season: on Sunday it will visit Manchester United (10 am, Colombian time).

