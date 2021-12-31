Looking forward to seeing Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, HBO and Warner Bros. have released a new trailer, which you can see above, dedicated to this special that will see many characters from the Harry Potter film saga gather together to relive the past. The video focuses heavily on the emotional factor.

In the movie we can see actors the likes of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger). The video is a set of fragments taken from the show.

There official description reads: “The Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts retrospective special will showcase an enchanting making-of through in-depth interviews and conversations with the cast, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film series of all time. . ”

There film series Harry Potter ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, but Wizarding World continued with the Fantastic Beasts prequel films, and the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage production.

For all the details on when and where to see Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in Italy, you can refer to our dedicated article, which also includes another interesting trailer.