Everyone knows the conditions of Harry Kane, the English striker has shown to be one of the best on the planet. Well, not only is he a ‘9’ with a very high goal average, he has also shone for his ability to have the ball at his feet and make the rest of his teammates shine on the field of play, being classified as a “center forward with the soul of ’10′”.
This fact has put him on many occasions in the orbit of several of the best teams on the planet, however, for various reasons his departure from Tottenham has never materialized. It seems that this summer market is the ideal one for the Englishman to make a leap in quality to one of the best teams on the planet, since as of July 1 he will have only one year left on his contract and Tottenham does not rule out the sale of he. However, the striker would change the whole scenario.
Sources report that despite his desire to win team titles, Kane is very comfortable within Tottenham and is willing to sit down with the London team’s board to discuss a possible contract renewal, as long as the club shows a salary improvement. important and also offer a much more competitive sports project, something that will be crucial in Harry’s decision-making, who is liked by teams like PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, or Real Madrid itself, among others.
#Harry #Kane #rule #renewing #contract #Tottenham
