Home » News » Harry and Meghan: Christmas in solitude

Harry and Meghan continue to drift further and further away from the Royal Family; in fact, according to recent rumors, the Dukes of Sussex will not return to Great Britain this year to spend the Christmas holidays with the Queen and the rest of the family.

For the Queen It will be a Christmas very particular, for the first time in fact His Majesty will spend these holidays without his husband Philippi; as if that were not enough too Harry and Meghan this year will not pass the Christmas in the UK.

A source close to the dukes has indeed revealed that the most talked about couple of Royal Family has decided not to take part in the lavish Christmas festivities organized as usual by the Queen.

It seems that Harry and Meghan want to stay in California, precisely a Montecito and spend a Christmas in the name of calm and of confidentiality: “They want to build a nest and prepare home-made meals”.

How Harry and Meghan will spend Christmas

Read also: Harry and Meghan: 5 previews of the bombshell biography

Always according to the source close to the dukes, Harry and Meghan they will spend a Christmas with part of the beautiful actress’s family, and some close friends. In addition, the list of guests of the dukes; in particular there will be: Meghan’s mother, Doria Regland and the friends Katharine McPhee And David Foster.

People who have always been very close to the couple, both in the positive and in the darkest moments.

In short, it seems that Harry and Meghan are moving further and further away from the Royal Family; Harry also missed the last court appointment dedicated to his mother’s commemoration, Lady Diana; clear sign of an almost definitive break with the family.

There Queen Elizabeth this year, therefore, will only be able to count on William And Kate Middleton which instead are maintaining the traditions of the Royal family. And what do you think of the choice from Harry and Meghan?