When there are only a few days left for the premiere of Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny, fans can’t wait to sit in front of the big screen and to the beat of the galloping musical curtain of john williamsre-enjoy the adventures of the now octogenarian archaeologist Henry Walton Jones Jr.

This story began 42 years ago, when Harrison Ford debuted with the character in the film Raiders of the Lost Ark, the adventure classic directed by Steven Spielberg (1981). This Wednesday, June 28, The Dial of Destiny will hit theaters, the fifth installment of the saga with which the actor says goodbye definitively to the famous role that marked his career. “The important thing is not success, but having been there,” he declared a few days ago, recalling the advice that Marlon Brando gave him when he was just starting acting.

Fifteen years after the premiere of The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ford has resumed the character, this time at the hands of the director James Mangold, in a film where at times his face is rejuvenated thanks to technology. “I wanted to follow the story by seeing him through to the end of his career and his life. The character means to me what it means to the audience. He is unbelievably generous and I take it personally,” Ford stated of the support fans have given him.

And, despite the divided criticism, the actor walks away from the story, the whip and the explorer’s hat, happy and satisfied with the result of this new film. While age is nothing more than a number for Ford, he really wanted his years to come through in this fifth and final installment. He has said that the whole appeal of playing Indiana Jones again was embracing his age and not making a joke out of it. “He wanted him to be character driven and he wanted us to address the age issue head on. Not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the narration of the story.

Is it a bittersweet experience to say goodbye to paper?

“No. It’s time for him to grow up. Six years ago I thought maybe we should try doing another one. And I wanted it to be about age because I think it completes the story that we’ve told and brought it to the right place. I mean, the last one ended in some sort of suspended animation. There wasn’t a really strong feeling to the conclusion or closure that I always expected, the roundness and the talking about this age thing. Not to make jokes about it, but to make it real.”

Director James Mangold revealed to Variety that he does not plan to continue making Indiana Jones movies starring Helena Shaw.

Although he says goodbye to Indy, at almost 81 years old, Harrison Ford has just revealed in an interview with CNN and Max that he does not plan to retire from acting. “I do not do it. I don’t do well when I don’t have a job. I love working. I love feeling useful. He is my Jones. I want to be useful, ”he says.

Director James Mangold revealed to Variety that he does not plan to continue making Indiana Jones movies starring Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller Bridge), Indy’s goddaughter, whom many have pointed out as ‘the successor’. “I am not interested. I refuse. I just can’t do it. The references, the easter-eggs and the winks to the fans have started to be the opposite of what I want to tell. It is no longer telling stories. It’s like a large-scale commercial.”

Meanwhile, with Indiana Jones ending its run, Harrison Ford has Apple TV+ comedy in the pipeline ‘Shrinking’ and Paramount+ drama ‘1923’ headed for season two once the writers’ strike ends. He also spent the last few weeks in Atlanta filming Marvel’s hit movie Captain America: Brave New World, in which he plays US President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.