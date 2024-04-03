MedicalXpress: E-cigarettes increase risk of heart disease

Scientists have found that e-cigarettes harm the cardiovascular system. According to the press release, published According to MedicalXpress, people who use e-cigarettes have an increased risk of heart disease compared to those who have never used them.

The researchers analyzed survey data and electronic health records from All of Us, a large national study of adults in the United States conducted by the National Institutes of Health, to analyze the association between e-cigarette use and a diagnosis of heart failure. A total of 175,667 people were covered with an average age of 52 years. 3242 people developed heart failure during the 45-month follow-up period.

It found that people who had ever used e-cigarettes had a 19 percent higher risk of developing heart failure than people who had never used e-cigarettes.

The researchers took into account a variety of demographic and socioeconomic factors, as well as other risk factors for cardiovascular disease and the participants' alcohol and tobacco use. There was a statistically significant association with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, in which the heart muscle becomes stiff and is not properly supplied with energy.