The prominent Lebanese Sunni leader, Saad Hariri, said on Monday that he would not run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and that he had decided to suspend his participation in politics, calling on his political party to do the same. The move of Hariri, who served as prime minister three times, constituted a political earthquake in the country following the financial collapse that the country is witnessing.
