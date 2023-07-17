Oaxaca.- A week after his disappearancethe little samanthaof only one year oldwas found by authorities, ending the anguish for his family.

The Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGE)through the Unlocated Persons area, located the minorwho was reported as disappeared on July 9, in Salvatierra, Guanajuatodetails the newspaper Excelsior.

This Sunday, July 16, the babyby whom a amber alertwas located in San Juan Bautista Tuxtepecin the region Papaloapan Basinstate oaxacawhere staff of the Regional Deputy Prosecutor carried out his recovery.

It was confirmed that the baby He is fine in his physical integrity.

The Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office contacted the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Officein order to specify the delivery of the baby in the arms of his mother.