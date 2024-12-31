On June 30, seven Espanyol players end their contract. A shortlist that includes important men for Manolo González such as Javi Puado (26) or Lele Cabrera (33) and others not so important such as Álvaro Aguado (28) or Salvi Sánchez (33). None have renewed so far, so starting next January 2 they will be able to negotiate with other clubs. The case that is most worrying is that of Puado, who last November, at a press conference, evaded questions about his continuity. “Anything can happen”, “I may renew or I may not”, “I finish my contract in June” or “we’ll see what happens” were their discouraging responses.

