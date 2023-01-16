OOlympic champions France also won the endurance test against Slovenia at the Handball World Championships. The selection around superstar Nikola Karabatic got the third win in the third game at 35:31 (16:14) and goes into the main round with four points. Co-favourites Spain and European champions Sweden also kept their clean slate at the end of the first group phase with clear victories.

Co-hosts Poland, on the other hand, had to tremble for a long time about progressing. The third defeat threatened against Saudi Arabia, in the end a meager 27:24 (13:12) was enough. Insider tip Iceland, Montenegro and, despite a defeat, Iran also made it into the main round on Monday.

Record world champions France never fell behind against the Slovenians, who also started with two wins, and had their best throwers in Nedim Remili and Kentin Mahe (seven goals each). The French can therefore probably afford a defeat against the strong Spaniards in the main round on their way to the quarter-finals they are aiming for.

The Iberians celebrated their third win in an easy 35:22 (21:11) against Iran, as did Sweden, who outclassed Uruguay 47:12 (25:8). Kiel’s Eric Johansson (eleven goals) and ex-Flensburg player Hampus Wanne (ten) scored in double digits in Sweden’s highest victory in World Cup history. The surprise team Hungary, on the other hand, dropped points for the first time in the 20:27 (9:16) against Portugal.

Iceland is also an insider tip. The team around Magdeburg’s Omar Ingi Magnusson and Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson didn’t give up the 38:25 (19:13) against South Korea and showed themselves to be significantly improved after the defeat against Hungary. Only the former Gummersbacher Odinn Thor Rikhardsson scored eleven goals.

In Group A, Montenegro advanced to the main round with a 35:33 (20:18) win over Chile without a point. Milos Vujovic from Füchsen Berlin topped the list with twelve goals. In group C, Brazil won their second victory with a 30:28 (17:15) against Cape Verde, both already had the ticket for the main round.