During the race weekend of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton visited the W Series paddock and spoke to some girls participating in the championship, currently in its third season.

Hamilton believes more needs to be done to help the W Series girls find career opportunities thanks to their championship success.

“I’ve been following the W Series all year and for the past few years, and I wanted to try going over there to see these young women who are an inspiration,” Hamilton said when asked about his visit over the race weekend. in Hungary.

“I watched their races between sessions and even today I watched their race (in Hungary), so I really wanted to go to them.”

“For them, I think it’s great to have the W Series, but we need to do a lot more for the young girls coming into the sport and for these women, if there isn’t a progression from there, from the W Series.”

“It’s been three years, so we have to really work to try and create something. When you win, do you go to F2 or whatever? We can definitely do a lot more to support these girls.”

Jamie Chadwick is set to win his third consecutive W Series title in 2022, having won five of the six races so far this season and amassed a 75-point lead with four races to go.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, in the Press Conference Photo by: FIA Pool

Despite her successes, Chadwick struggled to find career opportunities, prompting her to stay in the series longer than expected.

Although the W Series has a prize pool for all the girls in the race, Chadwick said late last year that it “doesn’t get you very far” when trying to get seats in championships like F2 and F3.

The 24-year-old eventually returned to the W Series for 2022, racing for the new Jenner Racing team.

Chadwick and colleague Abbi Pulling are among the last 10 drivers in contention for this year’s Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award, which aims to find and support Britain’s best young drivers.