Red Bull stopped at 15

301 days unbeaten: Red Bull saw its streak of consecutive victories from Abu Dhabi 2022 to Monza 2023 come to an end in Singapore. “Sooner or later it has to happen, it’s just a question of when”he declared Christian Horner on the eve of the Marina Bay weekend. At the end of the Grand Prix, Max Verstappen seemed almost relieved that the streak was interrupted: “I’m fine with it”he declared post-race on a Sunday in which he digested Saturday’s shock in Qualifying, an on board ‘to laugh at’ for how badly the RB19 performed on the flying lap.

The question that will immediately be answered in Suzuka in a few days is whether Red Bull’s problems are the result of the technical directives that came into force during the Singapore weekend. The Milton Keynes team underlined that they had not changed anything on the RB19 compared to Zandvoort in Monza and that it was not a surprise to go into trouble at Marina Bay, although on the eve there was a little more optimism regarding a turn that it even saw the Red Bulls eliminated in Q2 on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton in the conference he declared that he had not paid too much attention to Red Bull’s problems: “I didn’t look much at what others were doing this weekend, I don’t know why Red Bull found themselves so off the pace – the words of the seven-time world champion – I think it’s positive that we and the other teams are getting closer, McLaren for example brought another update here. At Red Bull they have less time available in the wind tunnel and therefore have probably already concentrated on next year’s car. I think the dynamic that is occurring is one where Red Bull is already focused on 2024, while the rest of us are still trying to develop the current cars. Time will tell.”

In Singapore Red Bull actually brought a new fund then set aside on Saturday returning to the previous specification. An experiment in view of 2024? In Japan at Suzuka we will know more based on what configuration will be chosen by the technicians of the Milton Keynes team. On paper the RB19 should be decidedly at ease at Suzuka, a real track, quite the opposite compared to a city track like Marina Bay.